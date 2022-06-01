Diesel prices in Northen Ireland have been creeping upwards as crude oil rises in value.

Red diesel prices have increased by 3p to 4p/kg over the past week as crude oil markets continue to experience huge volatility.

The latest price quotes on a delivery of 2,250 litres of red diesel are in the region of 101p to 104p/l, excluding VAT.

This is up from 98p to 99p/l in mid-May, but is lower than quotes of 107p to 108p/kg at the start of the month.

Back in March, red diesel peaked around the 130p/l mark, but the current price is still almost double the cost for a delivery for 2,250 litres in late May 2021 when prices were typically 55p/l.

Price quotes for derv are generally around the 142p to 144p/l mark, excluding VAT. Crude oil has risen from $110 to around $120/barrel in the past week.

Read more

Reader photos: share your silage 2022 photos with us