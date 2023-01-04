Diesel prices have eased in Northern Ireland in early Janaury after increases towards the end of 2022.

Red diesel prices are down by between 2p and 3p/litre from quotes issued last week.

Oil prices have fallen by US$6-7/barrel in the first few days of January and by Wednesday had dropped back below $80/barrel.

Quotes for a delivery of 2,250 litres of red diesel are currently around £2,100 including VAT, or 90p/l.

However, it is important to price around, with some merchants still quoting 93p/l ex VAT for red diesel midweek. Twelve months ago, red diesel prices were in the region of 67p to 69p/l.

