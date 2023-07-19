Red diesel prices have been slowly edging upwards, with quotes issued at the outset of the week up 1p to 2p/l from fuel costs in late June.
Quotes for a delivery of 2,250 litres of red diesel currently range from 68.5p/l, excluding VAT, up to 72.5p/l, although the majority of quotes obtained were marginally above the 70p/l mark. Diesel prices have been trending upwards in line with rising crude oil prices during July.
Oil has risen from US $72/barrel in late June, to its current levels between $79 and $80/barrel.
Derv
Quotes for derv show a much smaller spread than prices for red diesel, with most fuel merchants quoting 113p to 114p/l, excluding VAT.
