Price quotes on red diesel have been edging upwards across Northern Ireland.

Red diesel prices have been slowly edging upwards, with quotes issued at the outset of the week up 1p to 2p/l from fuel costs in late June.

Quotes for a delivery of 2,250 litres of red diesel currently range from 68.5p/l, excluding VAT, up to 72.5p/l, although the majority of quotes obtained were marginally above the 70p/l mark. Diesel prices have been trending upwards in line with rising crude oil prices during July.

Oil has risen from US $72/barrel in late June, to its current levels between $79 and $80/barrel.

Derv

Quotes for derv show a much smaller spread than prices for red diesel, with most fuel merchants quoting 113p to 114p/l, excluding VAT.

