Price quotes for red diesel have increased by 10-15p/litre over the last few weeks.

Quotes for a delivery of 2,250 litres of red diesel this week are between 108p/l and 110p/l excluding VAT, compared to 95-98p/l at the start of August.

Back then crude oil fell to its lowest levels since late January at US $92/barrel.

Over the past two weeks, oil has been rising in value and has crossed the $100/barrel threshold again.

Red diesel prices are currently running close to 50p/l above the same week last year.

Price quotes on white diesel are currently in the region of 158-160p/l, excluding VAT.

