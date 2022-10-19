Replacement heifers were highly sought after at a special sale in Swatragh Mart.

Suckler replacements sold to £3,600 on Friday 14 October at the annual sale of in-calf heifers on behalf of the Northern Counties Co-op at Swatragh Mart. The top price was £400 ahead of the best heifer from the same sale last autumn.

A 100% clearance of 53 heifers averaged £2,479, a significant increase on £2,007 last year and £2,163 in 2020.

Topping the sale was a 31-month-old Limousin heifer due on 12 December to Elderberry Galahad (EBY), followed by a 34-month-old Limousin heifer due on 13 February which made £3,500.

Six heifers broke the £3,000 barrier, with 15 heifers selling between £2,500 and £3,000 and a further 28 heifers making £2,000 to £2,500. Just four heifers failed to exceed £2,000.

All heifers sold were scanned in-calf to pedigree Limousin sires through AI or natural service, and vaccinated against BVD and Lepto.

