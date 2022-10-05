Charolais weanlings sold to over 500p/kg in Swatragh Mart.

Suckler-bred weanlings were a super trade at the annual show of Charolais calves in Swatragh Mart on Monday 3 October.

Heifers peaked at 545p/kg for a 222kg Charolais which realised £1,210, with the top price per head at £1,740 for a 516kg animal.

Bull calves sold to 424p/kg with a 314kg Charolais making £1,330, with a top price per head of £1,700 for a 416kg, equating to 409p/kg.

Across an entry of 340 cattle, bidding competition was strong, with calves consistently making 300p/kg to 380p/kg.

Ballymena

In Ballymena, the second sale of suckler bred calves saw bullocks hitting £1,560 for a 440kg Limousin with heifers selling to £1,700 for a 340kg Limousin.

Good quality calves weighing 300kg to 350kg typically sold from 330p/kg to 380p/kg with heavier and plainer lots making 280p/kg to 340p/kg.

Armoy

The first special sale of suckler calves in Armoy Mart featured Limousin bred cattle. The pre-show champion, a 430kg steer made £1,260 while a 360kg heifer topped the trade at £1,360.

