The annual Red Ladies Limousin sale took place in Carlisle earlier this month, with prices reaching a ceiling of 20,000gns on two occasions.

First to hit the high note was Grahams Ruby from the well-known Graham family based outside Stirling in Scotland.

Having placed first in her class in the pre-sale show, she later went on to be overall female champion.

This rising two-year-old heifer is the first daughter to be offered from the 2018 Royal Highland Show interbreed champion Grahams Naomi. Sire of the joint sale-topper is the in-demand Ampertaine Elgin, which sold for 32,000gns. She was secured by Mary Cormack of the Restart herd in Canterbury.

Huntershall Rowena, which sold for the joint-top price of 20,000gns. \ MacGregor Photography

Matching the price was Huntershall Rowena from Stephen Nixon, Cumbria.

This August-2020 born heifer is sired by the 32,000gns Millgate Fame, with a host of French breeding on the dam’s side.

Carrying two copies of the NT821 myostatin gene, she was secured by Northern Ireland buyers Mr P McKeag and Ms C Ferris.

This topped a super day for Nixon, who also sold Huntershall Racheriley for 12,000gns.

This July 2020-born heifer is a full sister to the previously mentioned Rowena. Securing Rachelriley for their Eastshaw herd were A & J A Iveson in north Yorkshire.

Reserve champion Whinfellpark Royalty, which sold for 15,000gns. \ MacGregor Photography

Taking home a price of 15,000gns was Whinfellpark Royalty from the Jenkinson family, Cumbria.

This stylish heifer won her class and went on to stand reserve overall female champion on the day.

Sired by Gunnerfleet Lion, this 15-month-old heifer is out of a full sister to the 18,000gns Whinfellpark Poldark. Royalty heads to Wales with Mr Jones.

Last of the five-figure prices in the Red Ladies part of the sale was Spittalton Ravenelle, which hit the market at 14,000gns.

This December 2020-born heifer was brought out by J Burnett from Stirling. Sired by the 40,000gns Ampertaine Opportunity, she is out of the homebred cow Spittalton Nigella.

Overall, 54 Red Ladies sold to see the average price rest at £4,566, back £750 on the year, but with 20 more lots sold.

Weaned calf section

In the weaned calf section of the sale, average for the 27 heifers sold settled at £3,228. This average is up £120 on the year, but with eight fewer animals sold.

A total of nine weaned bull calves sold to average £3,068, back over £500 on the year, with five fewer sold.

Leading the weaned calf section was a call of 18,000gns for Sarkley Sabella.

Bred by E H Pennie, this April 2021-born heifer is sired by the homebred Sarkley Osprey and out of Plumtree Fantastic daughter Sarkley Orabella. Securing this young calf was the renowned Wilodge herd in Shropshire.