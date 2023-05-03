BBQs are expected to be fired up as King Charles III' coronation takes place on Monday 8 May.

Red meat and dairy sales are expected to surge in the UK over the next week, as the coronation of King Charles III approaches.

This is according to analysts at the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), which predicts an increase in street parties and barbecues this weekend.

According to Kantar data, the late queen’s platinum jubilee last year saw a 50% increase in burgers, with an extra 853,000kg bought across the UK during that week.

Sausage rolls were most popular, with volumes up 30%, followed by a 28% rise in pork-pie purchases and a 9% increase in sausages sold.

Dairy

AHDB has also predicted that the dairy sector will see a boost.

Last year for the jubilee, an additional 724,000l of fresh cream was sold, which was a rise of 33% compared to an average week in 2022.

Cheese also saw a lift, with an extra 228,000kg bought, a rise of 2%.

AHDB senior retail insight manager Kim Heath said: “Brits love a party, so even ad-hoc events such as the king’s coronation provide an excellent opportunity to boost sales of both red meat and dairy.”