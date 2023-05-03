BBQs are expected to be fired up as King Charles III' coronation takes place on Monday 8 May.

Red meat and dairy sales are expected to surge in the UK over the next week as the coronation of King Charles III approaches.

This is according to analysts at the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), who predict an increase in street parties and BBQs this week.

According to Kantar data, the queen’s platinum jubilee last year saw a 50% increase in burgers, with an extra 853,000kg bought across the UK during that week.

Sausage rolls were most popular last year, with volumes up 30%, followed by a 28% rise in pork-pie purchases and a 9% increase in sausages sold.

AHDB has also predicted that the dairy sector will see a boost.

Last year for the jubilee, an additional 724,000l of fresh cream was sold, which was a rise of 33% compared to an average week in 2022.

Cheese also saw a lift, with an extra 228,000kg bought – up 2%.

AHDB senior retail insight manager Kim Heath said: “Brits love a party, so even ad-hoc events such as the king’s coronation provide an excellent opportunity to boost sales of both red meat and dairy.”

'Love BBQ'

The coronation also coincides with the return of AHDB's month-long ‘Love BBQ’ campaign, which encourages consumers to fire up their grills and try barbecue pork, beef and lamb recipes.

Because AHDB has announced Ken Hom's coronation roast rack of lamb as one of the official coronation dishes, analysts are therefore predicting a rise in sales of the meat.

“We hope the coronation celebrations will encourage more UK households than ever to enjoy lamb from the UK, which is produced to world-class food and farming standards as part of a healthy, balanced diet," AHDB head of marketing Carrie McDermid said.