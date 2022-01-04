"Food systems remain one of the key drivers of climate change and environmental degradation. There is an urgent need to reduce dependency on pesticides and antimicrobials, minimise fertilisation and water pollution, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and/or enhance carbon removals, enhance organic farming and other sustainable practices," the EU policy said.

Red meat consumption has been labelled as a cancer risk by the new EU food promotion policy.

The €170m policy aims to promote an environmentally-friendly, sustainable food system, as well as contributing to the EU's 'Beating Cancer' plan.

In order to align with the objectives of the cancer plan, the EU policy says that a shift to a more plant-based diet, with less red and processed meat and other foods, is needed.

The policy will be driven strongly in the global south, as this is where the EU is expecting to see the most growth and take-up of the policy. As a result, a significant share of the budget will be allocated to these regions.

Analysis

According to analysis carried out by the EU, China and southeast Asian markets show promising prospects for increasing imports of EU agricultural products, due to continued GDP growth, population growth and forecasted growth of imports of agri-food products.

Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Vietnam are among the countries named.

Other priorities listed in the EU promotional programme are:

Help mitigate climate change (ie reduce greenhouse gas emissions and/or increase carbon removals) and adapt to its impacts.

Reverse the loss of biodiversity.

Ensure food security, nutrition and public health, making sure that everyone has access to sufficient, safe, nutritious and sustainable food.

Preserve affordability of food.

"Food systems remain one of the key drivers of climate change and environmental degradation. There is an urgent need to reduce dependency on pesticides and antimicrobials, minimise fertilisation and water pollution, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and/or enhance carbon removals, enhance organic farming and other sustainable practices," the EU policy said.

Solutions advised by the policy included precision farming, improving animal welfare, reversing biodiversity loss, facilitating transition to sustainable food consumption and citizens' shift to healthy diets in line with national food based dietary guidelines (FBDG).