The overall champion Glenford Royalty pictured with her owner PJ McGrath.

It’s a big year for the Irish Limousin Cattle Society with its 50th anniversary celebrations in full swing. Current president of the British Limousin cattle Craig Ridley from the Haltcliffe Limousin herd in Cumbria was the judge for the day. He brought with him 45 years of breeding experience and he needed them all to separate the prizewinners in the Limousin ring on Sunday.

It was a day to remember for young couple PJ McGrath and Kelly Stephenson from Donard in Co Wicklow. Their heifer, July 2020-born Glenford Royalty, was tapped out the first prizewinner in a tough class early in the day. She then went on to take the female champion title and was crowned overall Limousin champion at the end of the day’s judging. She is by Plumtree Fantastic and the €16,800 cow Baileys Minnie.

Junior female champion and reserve overall champion went to well-known Meath Limousin breeder William Smith for his February 2022-born heifer calf Millbrook Tanya, sired by Ampertaine Foreman and out of Millbrook Geline. She is the fifth generation of this cow family to win in Tullamore.

Millbrook stable

Standing in the reserve junior position was another heifer from the Millbrook stable, Millbrook Senkorita, an April 2021-born heifer sired by Wilodge Tonka going back to Millbrook Enya. Standing in the reserve senior female position were Kevin and Stephen Treanor from Co Monaghan. Their September 2020-born heifer is sired by Ampertaine Gigolo and out of Claragh Minx.

Overall male champion and junior male champion went to Carrick Schumacher ET from the Connell brothers in Oldcastle.

Schumacher has already picked up a number of championships on the summer show circuit in 2022.

Standing as the junior reserve male champion was Daire O’Meara’s bull Hurricane Scatman ET, sired by Ampertaine Foreman.

Senior male champion, Creenagh Rocko, pictured with owner Gareth McGuinness and his daughter Anna Leigh.

Reserve male champion and senior male champion went to Creenagh Rocko, a Mereside Godolphin son bred by Joe Logan from Co Leitrim and exhibited by Gareth McGuinness.

Senior male reserve champion went to Martin Davis, Co Longford.

Reserve senior male champion went to Longford man Martin Davis’s May 2021-born bull Castlebrock Stirling sired by Amperatin Orkney.