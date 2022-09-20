The Portanes Herd and Ryans Angus Herd held a very successful production sale in Roscrea last Saturday, with 40 out of a total of 45 heifers sold to see a clearance rate of 89%.

Overall average price came in at €2,600/head with heifers finding new homes all over Ireland. Red Angus have become a sought-after item in recent years with both established and new breeders keen to get their hands on some red genetics.

Saturday’s sale saw the two top prices of the sale go to red Angus heifers. Portanes Red U Lady is an August 2021-born daughter of Hawkley Red Zeppelin N659 out of a homebred daughter of Lanigan Red Deep Canyon ET.

She came with a four-star replacement index including five stars for daughter milk and was knocked down to a Limerick purchaser at €6,000, the top price of the sale.

Ryans Ulla sold for the second top price of the day, with the hammer falling at €5,200.

The same purchaser also snapped up the next highest priced heifer at €5,200. Ryans Ulla, another Hawkley Red Zeppelin-sired heifer out of a Bunlahy John G sired cow, was born in September 2021 and caught a lot of interest on the day. After a flurry of ringside and online bidding activity, Roscommon auctioneer Tom Cox knocked her down to the Limerick man.

A new Leitrim breeder took home Lot 4, a March 2021-born daughter of Liss Mandrin going back to a Portanes Laurence-sired homebred cow. She came with a four-star replacement index and was knocked down at €5,100.

Portanes U Beatrice was knocked down at a price of €5,100.

The Beatrice family didn’t stop there with Lot 45, a full sister to Lot 4 and one of the youngest heifers in the sale selling for €4,200. She is sired by Liss Mandrin V847, a son of Mogeely Lord Harrow.

February-born heifers

Four February 2022-born heifers averaged €2,725/head. Portanes U Junction, an August 2021-born Keirsbeath Karma daughter, hit the ring at €4,400. She heads to the herd of well-known breeder Malachy Tighe from Co Meath. She goes back to a Mogeely Lord Hubert cow with Kilkelly Duke also in the back breeding. Just one lot before that, Portanes U Paula, was knocked down at €4,000 to an established Kilkenny breeder.

The youngest heifer in the sale, Portanes V Beatrice 705, sold for €4,200.

The August 2021-born heifer is by Liss Mirt going back to a Tubridmore Gizmo-sired dam.

Lot 2, Portanes U Victoria, also sold for €4,000. This February 2021-born heifer is sired by Ballycasey Liam and went back to a Luddenmore Fionn cow.

Repeat customers

Commenting on the sale, John Lynch who runs the herd said: “Both Ger and myself were delighted with the way the sale went and we were especially pleased with the amount of repeat customers who came back from our 2017 production sale.”