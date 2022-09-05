Reducing chemical fertiliser use “is a way to” reduce agriculture’s emissions, the Minister has said. / Philip Doyle

Increased farmer efficiency in the use of organic fertiliser in lieu of chemical fertiliser is a “good thing”, says Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

“We’re seeing real focus [on organic fertiliser use] and I think that has been of real benefit because farmers have undoubtedly, because of cost challenges, eased back on chemical fertiliser.

"There has been an increase in efficiency there, which has maintained production,” he said.

He said reducing chemical fertiliser use “is a way to” reduce agriculture’s emissions and that it can “also lead to improved income at farm level”.

The Minister was responding to questions from the Irish Farmers Journal on Department of Agriculture figures which show that chemical fertiliser sales were down 23% in the first nine months of the fertiliser year, between 1 October 2021 and 30 June 2023.

Fertiliser sale volumes decreasing follow months where fertiliser prices were at record high levels.

Increased costs

However, in relation to fertiliser, Minister McConalogue said he doesn’t think that “increasing costs to farmers are [in] any way a good thing”.

“I’m very much conscious of that and I wanted to ensure that it didn’t lead to, in particular, fodder challenges - that’s why I introduced that fodder scheme,” he said.

The Minister said that over the “next couple of years” there will be “continuing potential to be able to reduce our chemical fertiliser and maximise the efficiency of our organic fertiliser”.

He also highlighted the associated “increased adoption of multi-species sward and clover”, which he said he has introduced the support schemes for.

However, he said: “But I’m conscious of and want to ensure, and considering work to ensure, that we maintain production next year and closely monitor the fertiliser sector. That is a particular challenge.”

Reducing emissions

Minister McConalogue said that increasing the efficient use of organic fertiliser and the uptake of multi-species swards and clover is “one of the key things we’ll be looking to make progress on over the short term and one which could be of benefit to farmers”.

“[The measures would] get us strongly on that journey of emissions reduction,” he said.