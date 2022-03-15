These three-week-old bull calves had an average weight of 63kg and made €180 apiece in Bandon on Monday.

Over the last three weeks, the proportion of calves in the two-week-old bracket has reduced from almost 45% of all calves traded to under 20% this week.

This shift in calf age has helped to minimise the reduction in the overall average price.

However, within the age brackets there has been a bigger shift in price.

With both exporters and farmer buyers demanding a heavier calf, sellers have responded and, as a result, only larger-framed two-week-old calves are being seen ringside.

Another positive week for calf exports last week has seen demand remain strong for Friesian bull calves and despite being back €2/head on the previous seven days, marts are reporting a decent level of sale clearances for these types.

Beef-sired calf price is down marginally overall this week. Within this, the average price for Angus bulls remains unchanged at €202/head, while Angus heifers were back by €14/head.

A similar story can be seen with Hereford-sired calves, with bulls back slightly to €214/head, while heifers had a greater reduction of €16/head on the week to an average of €175/head.