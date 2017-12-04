Sign in to your account
Reducing FoodWise 2025 ambitions would 'send all the wrong signals' – Creed

By on
Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed announced a public consultation on the future CAP and a trade mission to North America at the FoodWise 2025 in Dublin this Monday.
Closing the event, Minister Creed said that despite the combined challenges of Brexit and environmental compliance, the ambition of the FoodWise strategy to grow Irish food production by 60% and exports by 85% in the 10 years to 2025 should not be reduced. “Such a step would send all the wrong signals,” he said, adding that it would just be self-fulfilling.

We have no intention of stepping back from the UK market

Despite Brexit, “we have no intention of stepping back from the UK market,” he said.

To push on with the sector’s development, the minister said he would lead a trade mission to the US and Canada in the first quarter of next year to develop the opportunities opened by the recent Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between the EU and Canada and the existing €1bn US export market – the second destination for Irish food exports after the UK.

With initial proposals from the European Commission last week pointing to greater flexibility for EU member states in the way they implement the future CAP, Minister Creed also announced the launch of a public consultation within Ireland on the policy in the new year.

Environmental challenge

Efforts to grow the agri-food sector must come with increased environmental efficiency, both in showing what Ireland has already achieved and in doing more, he said. “Our customers demand it, society is demanding it, and it is the right thing to do.”

“We cannot allow any negative association between the agri-food sector and the environment to get traction,” Minister Creed said, warning that this would be “corrosive” to its development.

Other challenges include improving competitiveness, including through knowledge transfer, and labour availability, he added.

Read more

Food production ‘cannot increase without reducing our carbon footprint’

Changes in tariffs a ‘painful experience’ for business – Kerry

Milk production growth is ‘the opposite of heeding signals’

Full coverage: FoodWise 2025

