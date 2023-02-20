Cutting meal from store cattle diets before turn out helps to transition animals on to grazed grass.

Weanlings and stores that have been eating concentrate feed over winter should have meals eased back before turn-out to grass.

Cattle that are on the well-fleshed side will lose weight once they hit grass and weight gain can stall for three to four weeks.

As such, continuing to feed 2kg to 3kg/head of concentrate on a daily basis up until turn-out offers little financial gain.

Easing back the meal will help transition cattle from an indoor diet to fresh grass, as well as providing a cost saving.

Compromise

Ideally, meal would be cut from a weanling’s diet around one month before turn-out. But nobody knows what the weather or ground will be like so far ahead.

As a compromise, cut meal levels by 50% around one month before the target turn-out date. Around two weeks before target turn-out, cut meal levels by another 50% or remove from the diet altogether.

Read more

MartBids Database: average heavy bullock price hits €3/kg