Two months old, these bull calves had an average weight of 85kg and sold for €110 each in Bandon this week.

It was a positive week for Friesian bull calf prices, with an average increase of €10/head on the previous seven days to an average price of €60/head.

Two factors have helped this price increase.

Firstly, the number of Friesian bull calves forward for sale is starting to decline quite rapidly, while, secondly, some farmers have held on to Friesian bulls that bit longer and are being rewarded with prices achieved.

Export calves

Strong demand for export calves is seeing shippers having to pay that bit more to secure numbers of decent-quality calves.

Early-maturing breeds of Angus and Hereford are now dominating calf sales, accounting for over 70% of calves traded in the ICBF calf price database this week.

Increased supply has seen prices continue to decline, with prices back €6/head on average compared with the previous seven days.

It means that one-month-old Angus heifers made €119/head, while Hereford heifers the same age averaged €126/head.

At the top end of the market, these calf types are still commanding decent prices €25 to €30/head above average.