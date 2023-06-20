Women farmers involved in a farming enterprise after the 2022 reference year will not be able to avail of the higher 60% grant rate without a relevant agricultural degree.

The Department of Agriculture has chosen 2022 as the reference year regarding a woman’s involvement in a farming enterprise for the Women Farmers Capital Investment Scheme (WFCIS) under TAMS.

To qualify for the scheme, a woman must have been a sole individual, part of a joint herd number, registered farm partnership or a director of a farming limited company in 2022, with at least 20% control being given to the woman regarding a partnership or company.

Women farmers who became or will become involved in a farming enterprise after the 2022 reference year will not be able to avail of the higher 60% grant rate that is given to investments under the WFCIS unless they hold a relevant agricultural qualification (equivalent of the green cert or higher).

Partnerships

The ceiling for registered farm partnerships or limited companies remains the same as in TAMS II, with an investment ceiling of €160,000. Where there are two women farmers in a farm partnership, then the 60% grant rate can be paid across the full €160,000.

However, in the case of a woman farmer and a young farmer in a partnership, the 60% rate will only be paid out up to this ceiling if the application is submitted under the WFCIS tab.

If the application between a young farmer and woman farmer is submitted under the young farmers scheme tab, then the 60% grant will only be paid out on the first €90,000, with the remainder paid out at the lower 40% rate.