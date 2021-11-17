Regenerative agriculture is something that we are hearing more and more about lately. In the US, President Biden wants to pay farmers for implementing regenerative agriculture practices.

Nestlé is supporting farmers to adopt some of these measures, Kellogs are on a similar path and closer to home, Glanbia has said that it wants to see an increase in regenerative farming practices among its suppliers.

It’s a buzzword, but what’s behind the buzzword and are we implementing some of the basics of these practices on farms already?

Regenerative agriculture plans

The US

Joe Biden’s plan for a more climate friendly agriculture proposes that farmers adopt regenerative agriculture practices such as crop rotation in a bid to create more biodiversity in areas where corn and soybeans dominate, while also growing cover crops, rewarding farmers for leaving carbon in the soil, using no-till and perhaps leaving some land idle.

Nestlé

Nestlé outlines that it is “working with 500,000 farmers to adopt practices that tackle climate change and enhance livelihoods.” These 500,000 farmers supply to Nestlé directly and indirectly. The company states that: “We work closely with farmers, suppliers and communities where we operate to source our ingredients in a way that generates positive environmental and social impacts.”

The aim of the programme is to protect soil from erosion, create biodiversity and reduce emissions from farming.

Kellogs

Kellogs Origins is a sustainable farming programme also encouraging regenerative agricultural practices. Some of these farmers produce their own compost in a bid to improve soil health and reduce fertiliser use.

The farmers grow cover crops, have arable margins for wildlife and are focused on soil and increasing earthworm numbers.

Glanbia

Glanbia’s strategy again aims to improve soil health on farms, to plant trees and hedgerows, put water quality plans in place with suppliers in the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)’s priority areas for action by 2025, placing a focus on nutrient management planning and animal welfare.

Rewarding farmers

Some of these strategies aim to reward farmers for implementing these practices on farms. However, not all do, and while there is an opportunity to reduce costs while improving soil, there is also investment needed while moving to these practices and a risk of reduced yields or production.

Whether consumers are willing to pay a premium for food produced in this way is unclear

Biofarm conference

At last week’s Biofarm conference, run by the National Organic Training Skillnet, there were numerous examples of farmers practising regenerative agriculture, and for many, the aim was to reduce artificial input use on their farms. Nuffield Scholar Robbie Byrne gave a broad overview of the concept and the main theme is clearly diversity. As he described some of the work being carried out on farms, it was clear that diversity in friends, advisers, opinions and discussions are essential.

There were many different speakers at the Biofarm striving for different goals. The majority were focused on reducing inputs, some farming organically, some on climate friendly farming and and most on looking after the soil.

All came from different parts of the country, on varying soil types with different weather patterns and family situations and as a result, the farming systems varied hugely.

While many of the farmers speaking were making significant changes on their farms, Robbie noted that “the basics are still vital.”

Presenting a map of a paddock on a dairy farm, Robbie showed how the soil pH varied massively across a 4ac field. Half of the area was at a soil pH of 5.5 and if the pH was corrected, more soil nitrogen could become available and the soil’s functions could improve. Similarly, by improving soil organic matter, whether that be through applying farmyard manure or chopping straw, the soil can return more to the farmer.

Robbie gave an example of a field in Co Wexford, where soil organic matter content was on the up and noted that a 1% increase in soil organic matter could provide 20,000 gallons of water per acre more, as well as providing more nitrogen and other nutrients.

Cheap food policy

When asked about organic farming, Robbie noted the good being done by so many of the farmers he described who are trying reduce chemistry and artificial fertiliser use, but who are not organic.

He cautioned that there has to be an appetite for organic in order to keep farms economically sustainable, but at present, there is a drive for cheap food.

He referred to a Roman poet Juvenal, who once said: “Give them bread and circuses and they will never revolt.”

It is unclear where the consumer demand is going to come from if supply increases at suggested rates. Regenerative agriculture may be a nice balance.

The basic principles of regenerative agriculture

Cover the soil.

Minimise soil disturbance.

Increase diversity.

Maintain continuous living plants/roots.

Integrate livestock.

Biomimicry

Biomimicry is another theme in regenerative agriculture. It basically means that you copy nature, so you create diversity to confuse pests and diseases.