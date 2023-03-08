Margaret Farrelly of Clonard Clover Free Range Eggs, Co Cavan with her hens.

Macra is hosting a panel discussion on Wednesday 8 March to mark International Women's Day and to celebrate Irish women in agriculture.

The webinar will kick off at 7:30pm with registration prior to the event available here.

The panel discussion between four inspirational Irish women working in the sector will be chaired by Irish Farmers Journal news editor Caitríona Morrissey.

The panellists include Dr Karina Pierce, Professor of Dairy Production at University College Dublin, Teagasc poultry advisor Rebecca Tierney, events manager at Animal Health Ireland Gráinne Dwyer and Cavan poultry farmer Margaret Farrelly.

Discussions on the night will centre around mentoring women in the agricultural industry as well as the importance of female representation in the industry at all levels.

Don’t forget, we’re celebrating International Women’s Day this evening, discussing mentoring women in the ag industry & the importance of female representation at all levels. Chaired by @IFJCaitriona, everyone is welcome, register below! #IWD2023 https://t.co/OpsZSx7rFi pic.twitter.com/5iHLXOXbKg — Caroline O Keeffe (@carolineok18) March 8, 2023

All are welcome to join on the night.