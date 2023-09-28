Farmers originally had until this Saturday, 30 September to spread slurry but the closed period for slurry spreading will now commence on Sunday 8 October.

The level of rainfall over the last week has forced farmers to delay slurry spreading. A seven-day slurry spreading extension was granted by the Department of Agriculture last week.

However, farmers have been unable to make use of the extension since it was announced due to the relentless rain and Storm Agnes.

On average, 40mm of rain has fallen over the last week, according to Met Éireann’s agricultural data report.

Over 80mm of rain fell in Kerry’s Valentia weather station since last Tuesday, while 66mm fell in Knock and over 50mm fell in both Claremorris and Ballyhaise.

This level of rainfall is on average 175% more than normal for this time of year.

These figures do not take account of the deluge of rain which fell in parts of the country on Wednesday as a result of the storm.