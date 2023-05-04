Ronald McLean with the record breaker Relough Danstar ET that sold for 9,000gns (€10,798.75).

Records were once again shattered this week, when Kilrea Mart saw a new record sale figure when a pedigree Holstein Friesian bull sold for 9,000gns (€10,798.75).

The 14-month-old bull was bred by exhibitors Ronald McLean and his sons Malcolm and Barry from Donaghmore, Co Tyrone.

The McLean men not only set a new record for the sale centre, but also for their highly acclaimed 300-cow Relough herd.

The young bull was sired by Westcoast Redcarpet A2A2 and was the first bull to be sold at auction from two generations of EX95-classified dams.

Danstar’s dam - Relough Jedi Danna 23 LP50 SP EX95(2) - produced 12,549kg at 4.25% butterfat and 3.98% protein in her third lactation.

Steady trade

Relough Danstar ET caught the eye of judge Kenny Watson from Coleraine, Co Antrim, to secure the reserve championship title. The Relough herd also claimed the supreme championship title and sold four bulls to average £4,751 (€5,429.09) per head.

The trade for bulls in general at the annual Northern Ireland Holstein sale was steady and following a complete clearance, auctioneer Mark Stewart confirmed that 11 lots changed hands, selling to an average price of £3,307 (€3,778.99), which was an increase of £616 (€703.92) on last year’s sale.