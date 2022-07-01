Two further tranches will be rolled out in the second half of 2022 in the current TAMS programme.

The Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine has outlined the programme for tranches under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) for 2022. Tranche 26, which is the current tranche, closes for applications on Friday 1 July.

Tranche 27 will open on Saturday 2 July and will remain open until 23 September 2022. The final tranche for 2022, and most likely under the current CAP, will open for applications on 24 September and close on 16 December 2022.

The current TAMS will be replaced in the next CAP by the On-Farm Capital Investment Scheme. The programme for this scheme is currently being reviewed by the European Commission, but notable proposals include the exclusion of dairy milking equipment, an increase in the standard rate of grant aid for organic farming participants from 40% to 50% and a higher rate of 50% grant aid for certain investments targeted at promoting energy efficiency.