It’s understood that the remaining wild boar found roaming wild in the Kerry hills has been dispatched by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).

A number of wild boar were discovered in the area during the week and local farmers, especially pig farmers, were concerned that they could spread diseases, including African Swine Fever (ASF).

So today I had a rather unusual and eventful day…. Massive thanks to @npwsBioData, local landowners, and local @agriculture_ie DVO for their prompt assistance pic.twitter.com/zRKVSB61EQ June 15, 2021

Although the NPWS managed to kill most of the boar, one escaped.

However, it’s understood it was caught on Friday 18 June and its remains are now being examined in the local regional veterinary laboratory.

The culling of the boar caused considerable debate over the native or non-native status of wild boar in Ireland.

However, disease concerns meant that the boar were killed.