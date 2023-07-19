Three of the eight fatal workplace accidents happened on farms.

Ulster Farmers’ Union deputy president William Irvine is urging local farmers to review safety measures, as part of the annual Farm Safety Week awareness campaign.

Figures from the Health and Safety Executive for NI show that three of the eight fatal workplace accidents that occurred in NI during 2022/2023 happened on farms.

“Working on a farm creates risk every day and we need to be constantly aware and reminded of that to create a safer working environment and habit,” Irvine said

“I ask all farmers across NI, to put their health and wellbeing before farming, no matter what the weather forecast or how many jobs are on your to-do list,” he added.