This year, as fertiliser prices reach record levels, it has never been as important to get back to basics on soil fertility management.

Use soil test results to help make decisions on the ‘4Rs’ when applying nutrients – the right fertiliser product, targeted to the right field, at the right rate and the right time during the growing season will be critical for the year ahead.

Remembering this every time we plan fertiliser applications will ensure we get the greatest return for our investment.

While here in Ireland we are price takers with regard to fertiliser, there are many steps we can take to control and mitigate the high prices inside our farm gate.

In this year’s supplement, we seek to understand where the high prices have come from, but also to examine the role fertilisers play in food production and their importance for global food security.

Asking the experts, we get their analysis on how fertiliser strategies must change in 2022 in response to the increased prices and in particular what this will mean for both grassland and tillage farmers.

New technologies will almost certainly play a part and we explain some key advances in fertiliser spreading technology and basics on fertiliser spreader calibration that we need to remember.

What is evident from the information provided is that we have the knowledge and tools to make better decisions around fertiliser use in 2022. Remember the basics; soil test, lime as required and use soil results to target fertiliser applications to where they are needed and maximise recovery.

Finally, can I remind readers that the Fertiliser Association of Ireland has many resources available to help you make better decisions around fertiliser use this coming season.

There are tools and information available on our website (www.fertiliser-assoc.ie/), or you can follow us on Facebook to see our advice on fertiliser and nutrient use during the year. There is also our P and K nutrient app, available for Android and Apple devices.

I would also like to wish all readers the very best success for the year ahead.