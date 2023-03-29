The Dealer recently had delusions of returning to the silage circuit with his trusty Kidd.

The Dealer took a trip down the haggard this morning to view his vintage machinery collection.

The visit was sparked by reports that silage contractor charges could top €170/ac this year.

Well the news set my old heart racing.

To a former anti-growth contractor such as The Dealer, €170/ac for cutting grass was a king’s ransom.

So I marched down the haggard with a pep in my step to see what condition the old Kidd double chop was in, and what parts I’d need to bring her back to life.

I grabbed a bucket of burned oil and the grease gun along the way, recalling how both treatments had kept the old lady operational well past her sell-by date.

After some searching, I located the Kidd beside her trusty partner, and old Zetor Chrystal 8011, buried in bushes and with an elder tree growing out of the blower. There wasn’t a flail left and the augur was bent out of shape.

The Chrystal was in equally bad shape; retirement hadn’t been kind to either machine.

Still confident that the old gear could ride again, I went on the internet to look for parts.

I was amazed when I saw and ad for a reconditioned Kidd double-chop for €440. I thought all my Christmas’s had come together. Three acres would pay for the harvester.

Then I saw the small print – “bring back the 1980s and 1990s with this amazing Kidd double chop harvester for your pedal tractor” – and I smiled as the dream faded.