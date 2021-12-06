From 28 April, all supply agreements for agri-food products need to be in full compliance with the provisions of the UTP regulations.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has reminded buyers of agricultural and food products to meet their legal unfair trading practices (UTP) obligations by the deadline of April next year.

These obligations need to be met on all supply agreements before April 2022.

Minister McConalogue is calling on buyers across the food supply chain to be aware of, and understand, their legal obligations and to use the next six months to ensure that all supply agreements are UTP compliant.

One of the key principles of the UTP regulations is to protect farmers, farmers’ organisations and other weaker suppliers in the agricultural and food supply chain against stronger buyers.

The regulations, which transpose an EU directive on UTPs into Irish law, aim to improve the position of farmers and small- and medium-sized businesses by prohibiting specific UTPs.

The Minister said: “I am taking this opportunity to remind buyers that, from 28 April 2022, all supply agreements for agri-food products must be in full compliance with the provisions of the UTP regulations."

UTP authority

To oversee compliance with the regulations, the Minister has established the Unfair Trading Practices Enforcement Authority to initiate and conduct investigations.

They can be conducted on its own initiative or on the basis of a complaint.

The Minister continued: “The Unfair Trading Practices Enforcement Authority has been established as an interim measure within my Department pending the finalisation of primary legislation to establish a new office of national food ombudsman or equivalent office.

"I fully support the authority’s awareness-raising campaign and engagement with stakeholders in the agricultural and food products supply chain.

"The authority is available to assist both buyers and suppliers to understand their respective obligations and rights under the UTP regulations.”

The Minister said that suppliers should to contact the authority if they feel they have been subject to a UTP in any recent new agreements.