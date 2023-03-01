Minister for Rural Development Heather Humphreys and Minister Martin Heydon addressed a farmer meeting in Tuma, Co Galway last week.

Minister Humphreys stated that remote working hubs and the rollout of high-speed internet under the National Broadband Plan are working to enable young people to remain in the areas in which they grew up.

The tide is turning on rural decline as more young people have the opportunity to work remotely now than pre-COVID-19, according to Minister for Rural Development Heather Humphreys.

This will ultimately benefit farmers as supporting the rural economy means supporting farmers, the minister told a Fine Gael agriculture, food and rural development forum meeting on Thursday.

“There is a great sense of hope, of enthusiasm and very much a ‘can do’ attitude in rural Ireland at the minute,” commented Minister Humphreys.

“I believe that remote working has been a game-changer for all of us and there has been unprecedented investment in rural Ireland through the plethora of schemes but particularly remote working hubs.”

In the past, many were forced to leave rural areas to seek work elsewhere, the minister said.

“That has changed now, that has completely changed.

“We have turned it on its head and remote working was probably one of the most successful pilot projects we ever had because after COVID-19 it became a reality very suddenly and we have managed to hold on to it.”