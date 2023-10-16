Ireland, and all countries, should find ways to get away from an “over reliance” on imported fertiliser, pesticide and seeds, according to President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins.

President Higgins said that that ecological practices in agriculture, including agroecology, need to become widespread and that there must be a “shift away from the productions agronomy model”.

The President described what he termed a “colonially imposed” global food system and said that it has exacerbated food insecurity by creating over-dependence on a small number of food staples.

He made his comments during an address at the World Food Forum in Rome on Monday, at the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Global hunger

President Higgins said that the “scourge of global hunger and food insecurity” must be tackled.

Agricultural systems need to transform, said the President.

This, he said, can be done by transforming agri-food systems so that they can be made fit for purpose and be a central part of the global climate solution.

“The 2023 Global Report on Food Crisis issued by the World Food Programme reported that 258m people in 58 countries were suffering food insecurity, up from 193m in 2021. We must move past reactive emergency responses to tackle the underlying structural causes of hunger,” he said.

Climate action

The President suggested that a sustainable transformation in agri-food systems can significantly accelerate climate action and the achievement of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

He said that the goals are a blueprint to a “sustainable, flourishing future on our vulnerable planet” but that there has been “dismal” progress to them to date.

President Michael D. Higgins spoke at the World Food Forum in Rome on Monday. \ Donal O' Leary

“To deliver successful food systems, we must recognise the links between food insecurity, global poverty, debt and climate change,” he added.

Food Waste

President Higgins also warned that “we must too face up to some sobering facts such as that of 1.6bn tonnes of primary food production being wasted annually in so-called developed countries, while obesity levels continue to rise”.

“We have to tackle food speculation in crops, especially in wheat production, as well as the stockpiling of wheat reserves among a mere handful of nations,” he maintained.

