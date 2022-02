I hear Bord Bia is to lay claim to its much beloved Bloom Festival by officially naming it Bord Bia Bloom for 2022.

It’s thought some are concerned that many Bloom fans aren’t aware the body created and runs the annual event.

The new and improved event will take place this year in some form under the longer title, COVID-19 restrictions permitting.

The Dealer for one looks forward to the show, an ever-popular event for many non-farmers.