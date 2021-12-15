A report published at the start of December garnered media attention across the world stating that “failures from methane to manure management underline the growing sense in the market that cows are the new coal”.
The Collar FAIRR protein producer index is a sustainability assessment of 60 of the world’s largest stock market-listed meat, fish and dairy producers and suppliers such as Tyson Foods, JBS, Almarai and Fonterra – businesses that supply the likes of McDonald’s, Nestlé, Tesco and Walmart.
