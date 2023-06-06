Big crowds flocked to the yearly Lurgan Agricultural Show held in Lurgan Park, Co Armagh, last Saturday.

A review of the agricultural show sector has recommended that DAERA put in place a two-tier funding model to help ensure the long-term resilience of shows across NI.

The study was undertaken by Aled Rhys Jones, the chief executive of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society, and commissioned by former Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots in May 2022.

The main aim was to establish the challenges and opportunities shows face post the COVID-19 pandemic.

During his work, Rhys Jones consulted 16 shows and ploughing associations, and found that on the back of events being cancelled in 2020 and 2021, most had suffered losses of £10,000 to £25,000, while two had losses in the range of £40,000 to £50,000.

As well as reserves being depleted, costs to stage an event were up around 30% in 2022 due to inflation. In addition, the two-year hiatus had resulted in many shows reporting lower livestock entries, although bovine TB and lack of labour on farms were also contributing factors.

Sponsorship

Many of those consulted highlighted concerns about attracting sponsorship, with companies withdrawing or reducing support.

One consultee suggested that potential sponsors are prioritising Balmoral Show, while another felt there were potentially too many shows in NI and companies cannot afford to attend them all.

Other issues raised included the need to get more young people involved in organising committees, and the increased pressure put on show secretaries who now need to be well versed in modern event management.

However, despite all those challenges, the number of people coming to shows in 2022 were often ahead of 2019 which suggests “there is a very strong public appetite to attend shows,” notes Rhys Jones.

During his work, he also found that most shows receive funding from local councils, but it can range from £1,000 to £15,000, with the majority around £5,000.

Some also get money from the NI regional food programme for the likes of artisan food marquees and cookery demonstrations.

However, with funding inconsistent in NI, many consultees pointed to the government funding model from the Republic of Ireland, administered by the Irish Shows Association.

Under that approach, all shows are treated equally and entitled to a maximum of €6,200 in 2022 to help cover the costs of marquees, road signs, utilities etc.

DAERA support

In terms of DAERA support, it has historically provided various forms of funding, although any sponsorship has been “relatively nominal” with £5,000 shared across all the shows.

However, a £200,000 bounce back scheme was made available in 2022, providing up to £10,000 per show to help meet new and increased costs that year.

Most consultees believe that DAERA has a role in supporting shows, pointing out that shows deliver on many of the Department’s objectives and help educate the public about food production, as well as tackling issues around social isolation.

In his concluding remarks, Rhys Jones suggests that shows can play a key role in delivering DAERA priorities. He goes on to recommend a multi-year programme of funding is put in place, utilising a two-tier model administered by an external body on behalf of the Department.

As part of that model, there is core funding made available in Tier 1 to help cover running costs, with Tier 2 funding taking the form of an “innovation fund” that supports the likes of new competitions and awards, community initiatives, etc, aligned with DAERA priorities.

Where £5,000 is made available to each show under Tier 1, and the innovation fund has a total pot of £100,000, the annual cost to the Department would be around £190,000.

