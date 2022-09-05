At the banquet following the European Ploughing Contest were Alan Simms, Dan Donnelly, Jer Coakley and Seán Keating.

Dan Donnelly and Seán Keating both claimed gold at the European Ploughing Championships at the weekend in the reversible and conventional classes. The Co Wexford men were competing in Derry at the weekend.

The win saw Dan Donnelly retain his title.

The Republic of Ireland took home plenty of silverware.

In the vintage contest, Alan Simms from Co Donegal took the top spot in the classic class. Jer Coakley finished in second place in the reversible contest.

The European Ploughing Championships took place at Shakelton Barracks, Ballykelly, Co Derry, over the weekend and saw competitors from different regions competing.

Competitors from the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, England, Scotland, Wales, the Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Denmark all took part.

The World Ploughing Championships will take place in Ratheniska, Co Laois, alongside the National Ploughing Championships from Tuesday 20 September to Thursday 22 September.

The National Ploughing Championships was launched on 6 September.