Wild bird cover has been difficult to sow on some farms due to poor weather.

The Department of Agriculture has confirmed that farmers involved in GLAS can apply individually for an extension to their wild bird cover if they are having issues getting it sown by the 31 May deadline.

“GLAS participants may contact the Department directly to request an extension in relation to the planting requirements for the GLAS wild bird cover action for this year.

"Requests will be examined on a case-by-case basis. GLAS division can be contacted by email at glas@agriculture.gov.ie,” a Department spokesperson said.

Previously, the Department had been accused of having a habit of waiting until the last minute to implement “common sense policy and deadline extensions” by Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy.

Deputy Carthy, Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on agriculture, made the comments in relation to the deadline for the wild bird cover action in GLAS.

Wet conditions

Farmers are required to have seed mixes sown by 1 June, but Carthy said many were unable to do so due to wet conditions.

“Many farmers, particularly in the west, have reported that this year, the soil is simply too wet to sow right now to meet the planting deadline of 1 June,” he said.

“The Department of Agriculture needs to understand that this lethargic and lacklustre approach is causing undue stress to farmers.

"Farmers are no strangers to hard times or hard work – they deserve a Department that gives them space [that's] warranted and help as needed.”

Additional reporting by Barry Cassidy