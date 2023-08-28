Over the next few weeks, RESS will engage in various consultations.

RES, the world's largest independent renewable energy company, is investigating the potential to develop a new wind farm in Northern Ireland.

The proposed Mullaghclogher Wind Farm could see the development of 12 turbines, 4km northeast of Plumbridge in Co Tyrone, Northern Ireland.

The turbines could generate up to 72MW of power, enough to power around 86,000 households.

A proposal of application notice has been formally submitted to the Department for Infrastructure.

Over the next few weeks, RES will engage in various consultations, such as distributing newsletters, hosting two public exhibitions within the local area on 5 and 6 September, and launching an online exhibition on 7 September.