Teagasc says it will continue to support farmers through research and new technologies as Irish agriculture works to reduce emissions. \Philip Doyle

Teagasc has said it is committed to continuing its research and advisory programme to support farmers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

According to the body’s director of knowledge transfer Dr Stan Lalor, understanding and adopting the technologies and actions that can “make a difference” towards achieving climate targets “will be critical”.

Representatives from Teagasc were speaking in response to the Government’s Climate Action Plan launched on Thursday, which set an emissions reduction target of 22% to 30% by 2030 for Irish agriculture.

Role of research

Teagasc director Professor Frank O’Mara said: “Our research teams, in collaboration with other national and international research institutes, have a pipeline full of medium- and long-term research projects to deliver new solutions that can reduce agriculture’s environmental impact.

“I am confident that these will provide a second and third suite of technologies that farmers can then use to reduce agriculture’s footprint and its total emissions.”

Head of the Signpost programme Dr Tom O’Dwyer said: “We have a roadmap and further research and innovation will provide us with more solutions over the next few years.

“The priority for now is to assist farmers to adopt already known and proven technologies which reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

Target challenging yet achievable

Teagasc said many farmers have “already commenced the journey of reducing emissions” by implementing the proven technologies outlined in the Teagasc marginal abatement cost curve (MACC), which are endorsed in the Climate Action Plan.

Highlighting further mechanisms for farmers, it said the Teagasc Signpost programme is leading “farmers for climate action”, with over 100 Signpost demonstration farmers and over 50 industry partners now working collectively to reduce emissions from the sector.

“These farms, which cover the range of farming enterprises, are demonstrating best climate practices.”