Recently reseeded fields are under pressure due to all the heavy rain.

An exceptionally wet July has meant that opportunities to get reseeding done are few and far between.

Recently reseeded fields are under pressure and Kieran Mailey highlights some of the main issues and potential solutions.

The worst position of all is probably to have the field sprayed off for reseeding but now be unable to work it because it’s waterlogged.

The only positive to take is that it’s still relatively early in the season and if August comes right then these fields will be worked again.

I take a look at some new developments in the industry with the signing of a new 15-year agreement between Teagasc and Goldcrop to breed and market new Irish varieties of grass and clover.

It is good to see investment in the Irish breeding programme.

No other country in Europe is as reliant on grazed grass for farming as Ireland is, so having a strong grass and clover breeding programme is critical.

There are always new developments when it comes to machines and methods of reseeding I take a look at the different methods and what machines are best suited to them.

It’s interesting to note how the debate has shifted.

In the past, ploughing may have been shunned because it may have brought up too many stones but now it’s shunned because it mineralises so much nitrogen from the soil. These issues are set to get more and more important as farmers strive to reduce nitrogen losses.

I take a look at red clover silage swards and some of the important factors when it comes to growing it.

In my view, it is and will remain a relatively niche crop only really suited for parts of the farm that are not going to be grazed by cattle. It does have the potential to grow lots of forage with very little nitrogen.