The house is set back 50m from the public road and requires renovation and modernising.

A residential farm of c69.44ac, with sheds, is on the market near Four Mile House, Co Roscommon.

The property is at Kiltultoge and is for sale from Sherry Fitzgerald P Burke by private treaty.

The location is 10km from Roscommon town, 12.4km from Castleplunkett and 75km from Galway city.

The farm lies in one division. It consists of c46.5ac in permanent pasture and c22.94ac under mature Norway spruce forestry.

The grassland is well fenced. There are separate mains water supplies for the land and for the house and yard.

The residence is a traditional two-storey farmhouse, set back 50m from the public road and requiring renovation. It is 114.6 square metres in area.

Downstairs there is an entrance hall, living room, lounge/dining room, kitchen, back hall and bathroom. Upstairs there is a large landing and three double bedrooms.

The farm is in one unit, but divided by the public road.

The farmyard is behind the house and has its own entrance from the public road. There is a three-bay round-roofed hay shed and a second storage shed.

The property is being offered in four lots:

Lot 1 is the house on c1.5ac with a guide price of €80,000.

Lot 2 is the c22.94ac of forestry with a guide price of €95,000.

Lot 3 is the balance of the land amounting to c45ac with a guide price of €485,000.

Lot 4 is the entire with a guide price of €660,000.