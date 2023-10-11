The liability period for the residential zoned land tax was pushed back a year as part of the measures announced in Budget 2024.

The residential zoned land tax has been stalled for one year, meaning that eligible farmers won’t be liable to pay the tax until 2025.

The budget measure is aimed at allowing the planned 2024 review of the maps by local authorities and to afford affected landowners a further opportunity to seek exemption.

“It is important that affected landowners have sufficient opportunity to engage with the mapping process and that a fair and transparent process is applied,” said Minister for Finance Michael McGrath.

IFA farm business chair Rose Mary McDonagh described the move as a “positive step in the right direction” but also said it “kicks it down the road”.

“The bottom line is that genuine farm land should be exempt,” she said, calling for “immediate and further” engagement with farmers on the issue.