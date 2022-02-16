A proposal to resolve the barriers around livestock from NI attending sales in Britain is close to agreement. \ Donal O' Leary

A resolution for NI livestock attending premier sales in Britain is close to agreement, National Beef Association CEO Neil Shand has said.

As reported in recent weeks, an industry taskforce headed up by Shand has proposed that marts in Britain hold export approved sales.

This would facilitate NI animals returning directly to the farm of origin, or to a new NI owner.

It is understood that breed societies have agreed to this proposal in principle, but on the understanding it applies to designated sales, and at certain sale yards only.

