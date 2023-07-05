The notifications, which need to be responded to by 10 July, include artificial surfaces, such as houses, buildings, yards, etc.

The deadline for responding to the first round of Area Monitoring Scheme (AMS) notifications, which issued on 26 June, is approaching fast on Monday 10 July.

These notifications, which number approximately 4,500 notifications, relate to the presence of an artificial surfaces, ie permanent structures such as a house, farm roadway or farm building.

The Department of Agriculture advises that it is important to respond to AMS notifications, as failure to do so may result in a delay or reduced payments in any area-based scheme in 2023.

Further notifications will issue to applicants in mid-August and mid-September, with a deadline for reply of 2 October 2023.