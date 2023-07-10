The notifications sought to notify farmers of ineligible features on their BISS applications. / Donal O'Leary

The deadline for farmers to respond to Department of Agriculture area monitoring system (AMS) notifications issued on 26 June is Monday 10 July.

This round of AMS notifications issued to around 4,500 farmers and sought to identify potentially ineligible features that were not excluded from scheme applications.

Examples of such features may include roadways, sheds or concreted yard areas.

Four schemes are being monitored using AMS in 2023: the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS), Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC), the Protein Aid Scheme and the Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM).

Farmers who received a notification have been asked to reply promptly to any potential issues raised to avoid penalties being imposed on payments or delays arising in the issuing of payments later this year.

Features for which notifications issue under the AMS are identified using satellite monitoring systems.

