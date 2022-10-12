DEAR SIR: We are keen to bring some additional insight and clarity regarding the position of Irish beef in the Dutch market in response to Noel Bardon’s recent article.

The Netherlands is Ireland’s third largest export market for beef (40,000 tonnes exported last year), which is available in three-quarters of all Dutch retail outlets on a weekly basis.

The Netherlands is strategically important as an export market as it delivers a relative premium for Irish forequarter beef from Quality Assured prime cattle and therefore is key in adding overall carcase value.

Bord Bia’s recent Brand Health Check survey of grocery shoppers in the Netherlands shows that purchasing beef from Ireland is second in choice only next to domestic Dutch purchases. This hard-earned position in a value-driven market has been achieved over time by working closely with Dutch retailers to position Irish beef as an accessible premium protein for consumers.

While the Bord Bia Sustainable Quality Assurance Scheme logo isn’t prominent on pack or in store all year round, it is part of the buying specifications demanded by our Dutch retail customers for Irish beef and is as such a prerequisite to supply the market.

The choice to dial up country of origin or Quality Assurance claims lies with the customer and not Bord Bia. However, the majority of Ireland’s Dutch retail customers for Irish beef see value in communicating the quality credentials of the product at different intervals during the year. The next wave of Irish beef promotions will be starting in the coming weeks in the Netherlands – please reach out if you’d like more specifics.

As Bord Bia’s Meat Shopper Insights across all European markets have been indicating, consumers are making value trade-offs in the current inflationary context. This was demonstrated in the photo of the pack of Uruguayan steaks featured in Noel’s article which showed a 35%-off sticker. This once-off price reduction was probably in place to clear Uruguayan steak that hadn’t sold before its use by date.

As always, Bord Bia would be happy to welcome any journalist on a retail store visit in the market to highlight the work being done here and to give a more comprehensive view of the offering and the nuances of the trade.