A fully restored 1982 County 1474 ‘Short Nose’ sold for a remarkable £200,000 (€237,625) plus 6% buyer’s premium (plus VAT) at Cheffins’ most recent vintage auction on Saturday 23 April in Sutton, Cambridgeshire.

The fully nut and bolt restored showroom example 1474 unit was just one of many highly sought-after vintage and modern classic tractors that went under the hammer on the day.

It’s understood the tractor was purchased in 2018 in off-farm condition needing a number of issues addressed. It was observed once stripped down that the paintwork wasn’t original so the decision was made that the tractor would undergo a full overhaul from front to back.

The fully detailed restoration which has been described as one of the best completed was carried out by Mark Johns Motors based near Penrith, with all receipts and pictures of the process present.

Ahead of the sale the tractor was guided in the region of £120,000 (€142,537).

The final sum paid is believed to be in the top five prices ever paid for a classic or vintage tractor.

1474 history

Throughout the production of 1474 models which spanned from 1978 to 1987, it’s believed that as few as 40 units rolled off the production line. Of these 40 units, there were three iterations, the first of the 1474 models being based on the Ford 9700 skid unit with a 153hp six-cylinder engine.

Just one year after the launch, models were then based on the TW20 skid unit, which brought about a larger oil cooler, larger flywheel and a twin entry turbo. More noticeably, it sported the F-type flat deck Q-cab.

In 1982 the 1474 model had a new buying price of £20,597 (€24,420) which was considered substantial at the time.

From 1983 on the County 1474 was based on the TW25 skid unit. These particular models benefited from a 10hp increase and body restyling to match its larger long-nose counterpart, the 1884 model.

Hence the ‘Short Nose’ name given to the earlier models.

Other lots

Other highlights from the sale included a 1983 Mercedes-Benz MB Trac 1500 which sold for £45,000 (€53,450), a 1974 County 1164 which sold for £40,000 (€47,512), a 1977 County 1454 which sold for £35,000 (€41,573) and a 1994 International 1455XL which sold for £31,000 (€36,822). A 1979 Massey Ferguson 550 (no VAT) sold for £30,500 (€36,163) and a 2000 John Deere 7710 sold for £29,500 (€34,977).

All lots were subject to VAT unless otherwise stated and a 6% buyer’s premium plus VAT. (Exchange rate: £1=€1.19).