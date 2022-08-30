Last Thursday, Munster Auctions held its second farm machinery clearance auction to date.

While the auction was held online, all lots were located at the firm’s newly acquired premises alongside junction 13 on the M8 in Mitchelstown.

Auctioneer Martin Lonergan explained that the auction consisted of tidy machinery, while he added that the auction attracted huge interest online with a total of 1,236 online viewers tuning in. With 80 lots going under the hammer, the sale was held on the MartBids platform, and secured a clearance rate of 82%.

The highest price on the evening was €26,000 for a 2017 Doosan DX140 LCR 14t track machine which the vendor won for €25 on a Facebook raffle.

This 3,000 gallon HiSpec slurry tanker with a dribble bar sold for €18,000.

This Massey Ferguson 398 two-wheel-drive tractor sold for €11,000.

This tri-axle 25ft Chieftain low loader secured €6,400.

This 1,800-gallon Rossmore slurry tanker sold for €9,000.

Standout prices

This Belmac dung spreader sold for €8,900.

This 7.5t Takeuchi excavator with 7,000 hours on the clock made €14,500.

A tri-axle 25ft Chieftain low loader secured €6,400, while a 28ft Agrifac bale trailer made €6,000, followed by €9,000 for an 1,800-gallon Rossmore slurry tanker and €3,950 for a 12ft Ifor Williams livestock trailer and finally €8,900 was paid for a Belmac dung spreader.

Commission was charged at 5% plus VAT, while there was no VAT due on any lots. Munster Auctions next sale is scheduled for the end of September and again on a capped auction bases of 80 lots.