A derogation to burn bushes and green waste on farms will come to an end on 1 January 2023.

The derogation was extended for 2022 after Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue intervened and requested an extension to the derogation from the Department of the Environment.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has told the Irish Farmers Journal that the Irish Bioenergy Association (IrBEA) will carry out a feasibility study to explore sustainable methods of disposing of green waste by 30 November.

The Department said that the results will be available in due course after this. It is unclear what farmers will do with this waste on their farms in 2023.

Green waste includes tree trimmings, leaves and bushes. In the spring of this year, concerns were raised about landfills filling up with green waste.

In a statement, the Department explained: “The Irish Bioenergy Association have been contracted until 30 November 2022 to complete the feasibility study to explore sustainable management of agricultural green waste in Ireland. Results will be available in due course after this.”