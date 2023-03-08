The Taoiseach of the day in 1991 Charlie Haughey said that the reopening of the Libyan market for Irish cattle should be “pressed vigorously”. Cattle exports had been banned to Libya since mid-1990.

In a signed letter dated 6 September 1991 to his party colleague and Minister for Foreign Affairs Gerard Collins, Haughey agreed with a proposal from Collins that the foreign affairs minister would meet the Libyan foreign minister in New York during a UN session and for the Irish ambassador to Italy, Robin Fogarty, to pursue “the ban question” during a “planned ‘normal’ visit to Tripoli”. Ireland’s main channel of communication with Libya in the late 1980s and early 1990s was through the Libyan embassy in Rome.