UK beef and lamb retail sales fell in year to February 2022.

With the UK consumer prices index increasing by 6.2% in the year to February 2022, the highest since records began in the current format in 1997, beef prices were 4.1% higher.

Kantar data shows consumer spend was down 7.3%, while volume purchases were down 13.5% in the year to 20 February 2022.

Demand for steak and roasting cuts was hit the hardest, down by 25.7% for steaks and almost 24% for roasting cuts.

This reflects a return to more normal consumption patterns for food with the reopening of the catering and hospitality sectors with the removal of COVID-19 restrictions, plus high energy costs and wider consumer inflation impact on what are considered more luxury purchases first.

It was a similar picture for lamb sales in the year to February 2022.

Consumer spend was down 12.6% year on year, while volumes purchased fell by 18.6% for the same reason as beef purchases declined.