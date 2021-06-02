The latest Kantar data reveals that grocery sales were down 5.2% over the past 12 weeks compared with the same time last year which coincided with the first lockdown.

Sales are 6.9% down for the past four weeks though this is comparing against record sales increases as the effects of the lockdown were fully felt.

This is still a healthy position though as sales are 18.8% higher than they were for the same period in 2019.

The unseasonal cold weather during May was also reflected in consumer purchases, with sales of ice cream down just under €1m compared with last year and sales of chilled burgers and grills, which are popular in barbecues, down by €330,000.

SuperValu has the largest share of the retail market at 22.2% followed by Tesco on 21.6% and Dunnes on 21.2%. Aldi held its market share at 12.2% while Lidl increased to 12.8%.